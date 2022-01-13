London Eye: From Strutting Peacock to ‘Dead Man Walking’

LONDON: Conservative MP Sir Roger Gale put it a little colourfully after Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s half-apology over attending a party at 10 Downing Street when he was asking the nation to observe a strict lockdown. “It sounds to me, I am afraid, very much as though politically the prime minister is a dead man walking.”

That phrase is resounding through Britain now. Boris Johnson is tottering on the brink of his political career following the apology he offered in Parliament. No one is missing the fact that Boris Johnson apologised only after he was caught out. For a year and a half after that party on May 2020, the PM offered not a word on what he now half-admits was wrong.

Boris Johnson came up with a curious offering in Parliament. He presented a full apology to Parliament and to the nation, but defended his actions at the same time. And he took shelter behind an inquiry that his government has ordered into the party. The inquiry is being conducted by civil servant Sue Gray, who has a reputation for being fearlessly honest.

Boris Johnson declined to comment on reports circulating around the party, and his presence there, over weeks now. Cornered and confronted at public appearances, he pointed to the inquiry under way. It was clear to all, as deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner made clear in Parliament, that the Prime Minister did not need to order an inquiry to determine whether he attended a party in his own garden.

Dubious Defence

Through his apology Boris Johnson still sought to offer the defence that attending such a party was permissible in the interests of work.

Boris Johnson said by way of defending himself: “No 10 is a big department with the garden as an extension of the office — which has been in constant use because of the role of fresh air in stopping the virus. And when I went into that garden just after six on the 20th of May 2020, to thank groups of staff before going back into my office 25 minutes later to continue working, I believed implicitly that this was a work event.”

The PM added that “with hindsight I should have sent everyone back inside, I should have found some other way to thank them, and I should have recognised that even if it could be said technically to fall within the guidance, there would be millions and millions of people who simply would not see it that way.”

Boris Johnson left out the bit about everyone at that party being asked to “bring your own booze.” In effect he said he did the right thing but that he is apologising because he can see why many would not see it that way.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, being spoken of seriously now as a potential new prime minister, offered a defence of sorts for the apology of sorts. He said Boris Johnson was “right to apologise.”

Desperate

Boris Johnson is clearly desperate to cling on to his position. Straight after the apology he began to lobby party MPs to back him. A leadership contest will be triggered if a minimum of 54 MPs from the party declare they have no faith in their Prime Minister.

At present Boris Johnson has bought time until Sue Gray submits her inquiry report. But already this is now a publicly deflated Boris Johnson leading the country. And a deflated Boris Johnson does not look like his customary self at all.

The final decision may not rest with the Sue Gray report, though seriously critical findings over Boris Johnson could trigger an early departure. More than ever now Conservatives are watching the opinion polls, and watching their leader drop to new depths. With these polls sit the result of the real poll in the North Shropshire by-election on Dec. 16 when the Conservatives lost a seat they had held for 200 years.

Since then Boris Johnson is seen to have produced many more of the kind of blunders that the voters then punished him for.

What will be decisive is not what MPs think about the fine print of the rights and wrongs of that party and its possible overlap with work. If they think the party — and they — will lose with Boris Johnson, the knives will be out, and Boris Johnson will be out.