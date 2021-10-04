London Eye: For Boris Johnson, it’s quarantine or quandary

If UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson does not fly into quarantine on an expected visit to India later this month, he certainly would into a quandary. No doubt an exception would be made for him, but that exception would cloud his entire visit and all the progress billed to be announced between India and the UK.

That is intended to include substantive steps forward in trade terms between the two countries. Any full free trade agreement will no doubt take time, meaning by that several years, but Indian commerce minister Piyush Goyal has indicated an early agreement likely on what he called the “low-hanging fruit” that is within early reach.

Those fruits include some grains, particularly maize, barley and wheat from which Scotch whisky is made. On Scotch whisky , Piyush Goyal has made a commitment to the UK already that India will give them substantively what they want — lowered tariffs on increased volumes of the flow of Scotch whisky to India. India has the world’s largest revenue from whisky.

Seeing that, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been exceptionally energetic in pushing for more import of Scotch whisky into India. Liz Truss, former trade secretary, and now foreign secretary, took up the Scotch case with India with remarkable success and extracted a commitment from Goyal to secure greater and cheaper import of Scotch into India.

It would follow that Boris Johnson would pick Scotch to say cheers over on the planned India visit. But as the travel protocol stands, he would have to say that with everyone knowing, and the media seeing, that he is celebrating Scotch whisky while the UK government has refused to recognise due Indian processes and certification over the vaccine. Indian media may not find that a cheering sight.

Travel

On an everyday level nothing changes for Indians for travel to the UK as of October 4 — and yet so much does. Indians had to undergo a 10-day quarantine on arrival at a place of their choice earlier, and they continue to do so now on. What changes is that they continue under a cloud of discrimination. Nationals of several countries who have had the same AstraZeneca vaccine will not have to face quarantine, Indians will continue to. The British have not explained why.

One possible explanation may have been in the UK requirements on the minimum a certificate must include. It must be issued by a national or state-level public health authority, “and include as a minimum”:

forename and surname(s)

date of birth

vaccine brand and manufacturer

date of vaccination for every dose

country or territory of vaccination and/or certificate issuer

The Indian government certificates mentioned age but not the date of birth. To get past that the Indian government offered last month that certificates for travellers can be updated with the date of birth included. But that has not convinced the British.

As the UK requirement stands, the Indian certification is not good enough, but a certificate from say Antigua and Barbuda, Bahrain, Barbados, Cayman Islands, Dominica, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia is. This will be seen as a damaging indication of how far the UK trusts a country with which it declares it is due to build a great new relationship.

In an amendment to its earlier order, the UK government announced that it accepts Covishield as a legitimate derivative of the AstraZeneca vaccine. That does not help any traveller who has had a double dose of that vaccine. The UK has said in effect that it trusts the Serum Institute of India (SII) but not the Indian government in saying that someone has had doses of that vaccine.

Not travel

This is not hugely an issue now about travel at all, it’s an issue of mutual respect and recognition that has arisen over a travel protocol. Not a large Indian population flies to the UK at all. The travellers being talked about mostly are students from India arriving at this time of the year to begin their academic year. They can be counted on to break their quarantine, and the British can be counted on not to check too closely.

Acceptance of an Indian certificate would not open the floodgates for more travel, for many more than Congress MP and writer Shashi Tharoor . The refusal to recognise the Indian certificate has set off friction that the British may pay for. India may well choose to reply to vaccines with whisky.