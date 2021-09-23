London Eye: Facing empty shelves, Britain shelves import checks

Empty shelves and rising prices have brought home to Britain that Brexit is not off to a great start. The country is seeing shortages of a whole range of foodstuffs. Stores are now taking extreme steps to stock themselves for the kind of plenty customarily expected at Christmas.

John Lewis and Waitrose are chartering ships to bring goods in for the make-or-break Christmas season. After a mostly lost Christmas last year in the pandemic, this Christmas season offers hope of a sales surge that retail chains badly need.

The shortages have inevitably led to a hike in prices. Inflation last month was at a nine-year high. Just about everything now costs more, from energy and fuel to timber and eggs. To top all that everyone faces a tax hike from April next year by way of stepped-up contributions to the National Insurance scheme.

Retailers Morrisons and Iceland have warned that prices will rise further over the next few weeks. And that goods may run short. Already some things simply not available to be bought anymore — at any price.

No milkshakes at McDonald’s , not enough chicken at Nando’s. Coke zero has been disappearing, frozen peas have been scarce, and more worryingly for some, pubs have run out of some brands of beer. Varieties of strawberries are down, the British don’t like just one kind of strawberry anymore. Britain just isn’t used to living with a lack of choice. No restaurant offers a full menu, and none has enough waiters.

The British government is delaying all checks on the import of food from the EU. Given the choice between food on the table and the principle of isolation, today’s Britain could only have gone one way. The checks have been postponed to next year in what Britain calls a “pragmatic new timetable.”

Britain doesn’t grow enough food; it imports, mostly from or through the EU. That’s where bottlenecks have arisen, bringing price rises with them.

The lifting of checks on imports may not be enough to fill empty shelves, and halt rising prices. The British were led or misled by Brexit promises that they wouldn’t have to live with either. Brexit does appear a prime factor in the shortages, and over getting the food to the UK.

Drivers

The immediate obstacle has been acknowledged to be a shortage of lorry drivers. That clearly seems to have been worsened by Brexit.

There just aren’t enough now to do the route between the EU and Britain . The EU drivers have gone back to where they belong, and they’re staying there, mostly. Britain needs another 100,000 drivers. They want better wages, and that will mean, if they can be found, higher costs and therefore yet higher prices.

The crisis has been good only for heavy vehicle drivers. Many with licenses for these vehicles who left in the face of low pay are being tempted back with substantially higher pay offers. All that is still not expected to fill the widening gap between what shoppers want and what they can get, or the price they can get it at.

Officially, the UK has blamed shortages on the pandemic rather than on Brexit. The drivers didn’t all disappear in the pandemic. And they are not all of the difficulties Brexit has brought. Trade between Britain and the EU dropped about a quarter after Britain quit the EU at the beginning of the year, according to the UK’s Office for National Statistics.

Some traditional British exports have fallen; chocolate export to the EU has dropped by more than a third over the last two years. British imports from the EU were down 10 percent. Britain is estimated to have lost more than two billion pounds worth of exports to the EU already.

The crisis is now coming home. Many British are facing up to a change in shopping lifestyle they haven’t seen in a generation and more. Business and industry are asking for government support to take them past this crisis by way of grants to exporters and easing of imports. The cash-strapped government gave in on the second demand last week but is unlikely to find money to support exporters.