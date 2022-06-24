London Eye: Boris the obstinate rules on

An adjective has been popping up right across Britain since Partygate broke that has got far louder this weekend after the Conservative Party lost two critical by-elections in a day. It is the word "shameless".

Leader of the opposition Sir Keir Starmer used it in Parliament. Now Liberal Democrat MP Richard Foord who beat the Conservatives in the biggest upset a by-election has ever seen used it to describe the PM.

It's a strong word to use, ugly even. Through all those energetic accusations and counter-accusations in the world of British politics, that word has rarely been heard for years. It's now heard all the time in relation to the present PM. The British seem too angry now to honour their customary obligations to understatement.

Also Read:

Foord made history in the Tiverton and Honiton by-election. Until Friday the Conservatives had won in this region steadily for all of 130 years. They held the seat by a majority of 24,000 – a massive margin in British parliamentary elections. Now they have lost the seat by more than 6,000 votes.

Back in 2019 what was then the Boris magic led to an unlikely Conservative win in Wakefield, a traditional Labour seat. On Friday Labour took it back by a margin of more than 4,000, still a substantial win.

"It's time for Boris to go," Foord said after winning. That’s the polite end of the spectrum of language brought to bear on Johnson. “In the name of God, go,” Johnson’s earlier Brexit Secretary said in Parliament at the peak of Partygate. Earlier in June 148 of his own party MPs, 41 percent of the lot, underlined that "go" in voting against him, in the face of 211 who voted for Johnson to stay on.

By that vote, only another 32 Conservative MPs would now need to vote against Johnson to topple him. It seems like a small and safe number. The Conservative losses have sent shock waves through his little army of 359 MPs. If the party could lose Tiverton and Honiton, they could lose any and every seat. No Conservative MP feels safe in her or his constituency now, and they know they are shaking because of Boris Johnson.

Safe to say that at least 32 more Tory MPs will be shaking enough to now wish to vote against him. That makes this a very shaky government that Boris Johnson is leading, if only in name.

Tractors and Food Bills

Boris Johnson has refused to budge. "We will keep going, addressing the concerns of the people till we get through this patch," he said, speaking from the Commonwealth summit in Rwanda. He does not acknowledge that this was a vote against him. He put it down to the cost of living crisis. “There is more that we have got to do,” he said. Those words could come across as more unnerving than reassuring to many Conservatives now who want him to do no more than to go.

The PM has blamed the rising cost of living and alluded to particular issues behind the party losses. The Tiverton and Honiton by-election came after the earlier sitting MP Neil Parish resigned after being caught watching porn inside the House of Commons chamber. The porn he was watching was reported in some tabloid newspapers to have featured a tractor. Parish is a farmer by profession.

The Wakefield seat fell vacant after earlier sitting Conservative MP Imran Ahmad Khan resigned after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy. Boris Johnson is suggesting that the party losses were a result of moral outrage against the earlier MPs, rather than any rejection of him.

Conservative co-chairman Oliver Dowden quit after the losses. "Someone must take responsibility," he wrote in his resignation letter. "In these circumstances, it would not be right for me to remain in office.” Johnson wrote back to say he understood Dowden's disappointment over the election losses, suggesting that he thought Dowden was acknowledging his own failures rather than pointing to Johnson.

In his resignation letter spanning five paragraphs, Dowden did not write a word in defence of Boris Johnson.

The party knives against Boris Johnson are being sharpened. After Rwanda, the PM will attend the G7 in Germany, and the NATO summit in Spain. Summer vacations will soon follow. But not many of his MPs will have forgotten the results of these two by-elections by then.