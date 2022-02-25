London Eye: A test for economic defence

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has come as a test for the extent to which NATO can counter the Russian invasion in a country that is not a member of the alliance but is a strategic partner. At least as much, it tests the extent to which economic sanctions can bite, and how far Russia has strengthened its defences against those.

The bulk of Russian trade is still conducted in dollars and euros – close to 85 percent. That is where Western sanctions are due to strike hardest. They will inevitably take a toll, depending on how effectively institutions and businesses put sanctions into practice, the degree to which North American and Western European governments can enforce them, and ways in which the targeted entities can withstand them.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a slew of measures intended as he said to "hobble the Russian economy". Britain is an important front in the sanctions war, as home to vast amounts of Russian money invested in and through its financial institutions.

The EU announced "a package of massive and targeted sanctions” simultaneously. The US, the EU, and Britain have all said this is just the beginning of the fightback with sanctions, with far more to follow. One of the toughest sanctions came early from Germany, which blocked the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia from coming into operation.

Selling gas to Western Europe has been a major source of income for Russia. But a blockage of that pipeline will inevitably hurt Western European countries as well. Gas and petrol prices have been rising as a result of fears of shortages that could make the existing difficulties far worse.

US president Joe Biden announced that the US has already "cut off Russia's government from Western financing." That would mean Russia can no longer raise capital for state financing from Western financial institutions. In other moves that could be more eye-catching but less hurtful, Russian elites living in the West are being targeted on suspicion that their billions are really only money held by Putin, or at least for him.

The money moves come riding with some shows of military moves. The US announced it's moving more troops to NATO member states Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. A redeployment has also been ordered from Italy to Poland. These are countries that are a part of the NATO alliance. But if Russia does not attack any of them, that will not trigger Article 5 of NATO under which an attack on any member is considered an attack on all members. As of now, not many expect NATO to go to war with Russia over Ukraine.

China

On the economic and political front, if not the military front, China is emerging as a critical Russian ally against sanctions. For a start, it has immediately ordered the import of vast amounts of Russian wheat that may not now be allowed to reach Western markets.

That is only the more immediately visible face of the Russia-China alliance. Russia has been building up more and more trade in roubles and renminbi. Russia is also the biggest recipient of financial support from Chinese financial institutions. The money has come from both state-owned and from commercial banks in exchange for oil and gas commitments. That financial support from China is now expected to be strengthened.

In a significant meeting at the start of the winter Olympics in China from February 4, Presidents Putin and Xi signed a 25-year-deal on a new Siberia gas pipeline expected to become fully functional by 2025. Other energy supply routes were agreed upon from Kazakhstan and through Mongolia. Underlying all these is declared Chinese support for Putin. It says it understands Russia’s legitimate security concerns.

Those Russian concerns have arisen over a steady NATO advance eastward that has next look poised to rope in Ukraine. That eastward advance is seen as threatening also by China, which has moved rapidly to underline common strategic cause with Russia through economic ties.

Bilateral trade between Russia and China climbed to nearly $150 billion last year. That, together with lending by Chinese institutions will be insulated from the Western sanctions being announced. Further agreements are expected now between China and Russia. These may not take the hurt away from the blow of Western sanctions, but they will certainly soften it.