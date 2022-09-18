London Eye: A Mother of All Queues

By Sanjay Suri

Mini The one word nobody mentioned, and perhaps nobody thought, was the word ‘stampede’. A stampede results invariably from a loss of patience or panic arising from an incident or perceived incident. This queue was the personification of patience. The British have lost a great many of their traditional virtues along the way, but they have lost none of their natural ability to form queues and to stay in them as long as it takes.

It’s been called the mother of all queues, and not without reason. Over the four days, the coffin of the Queen was kept in state at Westminster Hall, the queue that formed to file past was more talked about than the Queen herself.

The queue was of course for the Queen. That it formed as long as it did, and for the length that it did, was a greater tribute by far than any of those adjective-ridden clichés spoken by politicians with only minor changes along the way. But the way the queue formed was a tribute to those who formed it and to Britain itself. The British are not always at their best, but this was the British at their best.

At peak, the queue stretched all of eight kilometres. The reason it ended there is not that people stopped coming to join it. It was because the authorities stopped it. They stopped it not because they could not handle a long queue, they did prevent waiting hours even longer than there have been.

Typically people in the queue waited for 12 to 14 hours, often over the last couple of days through cold nights, all in order to get to walk past the Queen’s coffin in less than a minute. It wasn’t easy in the queue; ambulance staff attended to about 500 cases of people needing medical attention, and about 50 had to be hospitalised. They had mostly sustained head injuries through fainting and falling.

Walking up and down the queue over the last few days and hearing what some had to say was not even fractionally indicative of the extent of the outpouring of tribute that the queue marked. Walking briskly backwards along the queue would have taken all of two hours and more. Being in the queue of course took far longer.

Management

If that queue was a triumph of reverence and of patience, and of affection for the late Queen, it was a remarkable success also of management. Those joining the queue were given coloured wristbands to wear. These were changed every few hundred, to enable to leave the queue for refreshments or to use the toilet, and rejoin in more or less the same place.

As t turned out, it was always the same place. After all those hours one behind the other, everyone knew who was in the queue around them. There have been no known instances of anyone trying to break the queue or jump the queue.

About 500 mobile toilets were set up all along the route. Ambulances dotted the route. Water machines were set up every few hundred metres, refreshment kiosks were close by. Stewards and crowd marshals were at hand all along the way to guide people along. Sections of the move were moved forward in a platoon-like fashion in order to leave some gaps along the way, both for crowd safety and to let other people pass.

Religious

True, there are long queues witnessed elsewhere and on other occasions. Principally, religious queues, to visit some revered shrine, or to seek the blessings of one regarded as holy. But there was a fundamental difference between those queues and this one. A religious queue eventually is formed to seek something for oneself, by way of advantages or alleviation. This one was just about veneration. The Queen had no way to know who was in it or to offer a royal blessing.

Nor did other royalty. King Charles and Prince William stepped up to the queue in a surprise visit to thank many they found in it, and to reassure them they were on their way. But the only perhaps self-seeking motive here was to know, and perhaps to say to anyone who cared to listen, that they had reached out and touched a turning point in history. Not that self-seeking a drive.