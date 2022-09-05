Liz Truss' first priority will be to keep the ship afloat over what will be a difficult winter, say experts

What lies ahead for Liz Truss, how will UK's policies shape towards India and the prospects of a free trade deal by Diwali? What will UK's stance be towards Ukraine and Russia and what does this defeat mean for Rishi Sunak? To discuss this, CNBC-TV18 speaks to John Kampfner, ED at Chatham House; Adam Drummond, Associate Director & Partner at Opinium Research; Nigel Fletcher, Political Historian at King's College London; and Farrukh Dhondy, Writer & Columnist.

Britain is finally getting a new Prime Minister to succeed Boris Johnson. The Conservative Party has chosen Liz Truss over Rishi Sunak to lead the UK government. Truss won the race with over 81,300 votes versus Rishi Sunak who won nearly 60,400 votes.

Making her victory speech, Truss said she campaigned as a Conservative and will work as a Conservative. She assured of a bold plan to cut taxes and grow the economy. She also promised to deliver on energy crisis and pledged to deliver a great victory for the Conservative Party in 2024.

So what lies ahead for Liz Truss, how will UK's policies shape towards India and the prospects of a free trade deal by Diwali? What will UK's stance be towards Ukraine and Russia and what does this defeat mean for Rishi Sunak? To discuss this, CNBC-TV18 spoke to John Kampfner, ED at Chatham House; Adam Drummond, Associate Director & Partner at Opinium Research; Nigel Fletcher, Political Historian at King's College London; and Farrukh Dhondy, Writer & Columnist.

Talking about Liz Truss, Kampfner said, “First five priorities are all going to be the same. It is to keep the ship afloat over this incredibly difficult winter that the UK and Europe and further afield. People are going to face with energy spikes of 200 percent already, and future ones planned for each quarter with inflation well busting 10 percent and heading for 15 or higher and National Health Service on its knees.”

He added that on a more positive note, Truss will continue UK's "courageous approach to Ukraine and that will be, I imagine one of our very first trips to give, and her first major outing more broadly will be to the UN General Assembly in a couple of weeks’ time in New York.”

On Rishi Sunak, Drummond said that he was always in a slightly strange position where he was doing very well among the MPs, but the party membership largely sort of turned against him. “And I think they turned against him partly because his spring statement, his announcements earlier in the year committed to various sort of tax rises, which Conservative members really don't like. But also he was seen as fairly pivotal in bringing down Boris Johnson who even in the midst of all of his scandals, Conservative Party members still quite liked Boris Johnson and they still resented MPs who had a part in bringing him down and Liz Truss was very clear to be upfront from the beginning that she was loyal to Johnson throughout.”

For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video