Listen to Buffett— Dollar isn't losing its reserve currency status anytime soon

"We are the reserve currency, I see no option for any other currency to be the reserve currency," Warren Buffett, the famed investor and Berkshire Hathaway CEO said during his company's annual meeting on Saturday. Before agreeing or disagreeing with Buffett, let's check why the dollar's status is even being discussed of late.

The search for an alternative to the dollar as the world's reserve currency got a fillip in the past year for a few reasons:

1. EMs see the US as having mismanaged its economy during the pandemic by printing way too much dollars to post cheques to its citizens, resulting in double digit inflation in 2022. The Fed then went into overdrive raising rates by 500 basis points in a year leading to capital outflows out from emerging markets. Countries like Sri Lanka and Pakistan, already reeling under their domestic problems, were hit even harder by the capital flight.