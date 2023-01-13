Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis Presley's only daughter, dies at 54

The announcement of Lisa Marie Presley’s death came hours after her mother Priscilla Presley confirmed that she was rushed to the hospital early on Thursday.

Musician Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of Rock 'n' Roll legend Elvis Presley, died on Thursday (January 12) following a possible cardiac arrest, her mother Priscilla Presley said. She was 54.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," a statement by her mother, Priscilla Presley said.

"She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss," the statement added.

As per a TMZ report, she was found unresponsive at her home in Calabasas, California. The Los Angeles County paramedics were dispatched at 10.37 am following a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said that paramedics performed CPR and "determined the patient had signs of life" before she was rushed to a hospital in nearby West Hills.

She had suffered a "full arrest" and a bystander had administered epinephrine, commonly known as adrenaline to help her regain a pulse, TMZ reported citing sources close to Lisa Marie Presly.

Lisa Marie Presly was born in 1968, and followed in her father's footsteps and forged a career in music. At the time of Elvis Presley's death in 1977, she was nine years old.

She was the owner of her father's Graceland mansion in Memphis, a popular tourist attraction for Elvis fans.

Her music career kicked off in 2003 with the debut album "To Whom It May Concern". The album sold hundreds of thousands of copies and received positive reviews. Her second album "Now What", released in 2005 and it hit the top 10 of the Billboard 200 album charts and a third album, "Storm and Grace", was released in 2012.

The singer was also famous for a series of high-profile marriages to pop legend Michael Jackson, actor Nicholas Cage and musicians Danny Keough and Michael Lockwood.

Lisa Marie had four children, her only son, Benjamin Keough, died in 2020 at 27, her daughter Riley Keough, 33, is an actress and her other two other daughters are twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, 14.