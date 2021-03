Monday’s slump in Turkish lira by around 15 percent can cause significant headwinds for at least two Indian consumer products companies, analysts have said.

The depreciation in lira came about after Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday ousted the country’s central bank governor Naci Agbal, who is credited for rescuing the currency from last year’s historic lows. He was replaced with banking professor Sahap Kavcioglu, also a former lawmaker from the ruling Justice and Development Party and a critic of high-interest rates.

Edelweiss Securities analyst Abneesh Roy told Mint that two Indian consumer goods companies — Dabur India and Jubilant Foodworks — may see an impact, although not too big, due to the weakness of lira.

This is likely as Turkey contributes 3-4 percent to Dabur India’s consolidated business, Roy was quoted as saying, even as he sees a silver lining. He believes Dabur is well-placed to capitalise on consumers’ rising preference for ayurvedic products as well as e-commerce. Dabur’s e-commerce business more than 200 percent year-on-year in Q2 of FY21, he said.

Echoing Roy, Nomura analysts also expressed concern for the ayurvedic products company, which has been grappling with inflationary pressure in input costs, and has effected price hikes in healthcare and hair oil. “Cost savings from Project Samriddhi should continue, and management expects to maintain operating profit margin,” analysts Mihir P Shah and Abhishek Mathur told Mint on March 18, adding that Dabur’s international business also is seeing improvement in terms of demand and margins.