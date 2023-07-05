CNBC TV18
'Liquid gold' worth Rs 4.5 crore found in dead sperm whale in the Canary Islands

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 5, 2023 4:05:57 PM IST (Updated)

The stone found inside the dead sperm whale was ambergris, a rare substance that has been in high demand in the perfumes industry for decades.

In what appears to be a chance discovery of a valuable treasure, a pathologist recently discovered a rare substance in a dead whale, which could be worth nearly Rs 4.5 crore.

Antonio Fernandez Rodriguez, the head of the Institute of Animal Health and Food Safety at the University of Las Palmas in the Canary Islands, Spain, found ambergris, which seemed like a stone about 50-60cm in diameter weighing 9.5kg, in the dead sperm whale. Professor Rodriguez was conducting an autopsy on the corpse of the whale at a beach in La Palmas when he discovered the rare substance, according to the Guardian.
X