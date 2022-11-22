In a series of tweets, Prasiddha Sudhakar, lead author and researcher, said, "The headline imposed by business editors is severely editorial and not rooted in the data presented in our research."

After the misrepresentation of facts by various media outlets on the Leicester violence, the lead author and researcher of the report released by the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) called it a distortion of findings.

She took to Twitter to say, "As a lead author & researcher on the Leicester report released by NCRI, I’d like to set the record straight after a business headline has been picked up and circulated prolifically by other outlets. It's a distortion of our report and findings."

The headline by various media houses read 'India-based Twitter accounts fanned UK unrest, say researchers'. In a series of tweets, Prasiddha Sudhakar, lead author and researcher, said, "The headline imposed by business editors is severely editorial and not rooted in the data presented in our research."

As a lead author & researcher on the Leicester report released by @ncri_io, I’d like to set the record straight after a @business headline has been picked up and circulated prolifically by other outlets. It’s a distortion of our report & findings. pic.twitter.com/sswmeJhKpg — Prasiddha Sudhakar (@prasiddhaa_) November 22, 2022

She added that media outlets arrived at a conclusion that is nowhere present in the report. "The irony that business chose a headline that deliberately continues to push a false narrative that our report *debunks and nuances* isn't lost on me. However, it is indicative of systemic misreporting of the Hindu diaspora and India that infects Western media," she tweeted.

Sudhakar said the report documents the way on-the-ground riots in Leicester were mobilised by "local" social media accounts, and not those in India. As per the report, Indian social media chamber blamed Muslims but there is no evidence to suggest that they fanned the violence.

As per the findings of the report, a 'Hindutva bogeyman' was constructed locally to mobilise the violence. The 'false' headline was also picked up by media houses in Pakistan and Qatar.

Leicester violence

The violence took place on August 28 after India won the match against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022, following which a fight broke out on Melton Road, Belgrave, leading to 27 arrests so far, according to a UK-based media publication, Leicester Mercury.