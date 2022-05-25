A data breach from Chinese police servers has revealed hundreds of photographs, spreadsheets and classified documents on “re-education camps” and prisons for Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang. According to leaked data, more than 20,000 Uyghurs were detained in camps between 2017 and 2018. Some of them were detained on charges like growing a beard, it adds.

The data also reveals that police have the right to shoot escapees on sight. The positioning of snipers near the camps has also been discussed in the leaked documents. Additionally, the leaked papers have speeches made by top Communist Party officials in which they claim that two million Uyghurs are “infected with extremist ideology”. These speeches also praise Chinese President Xi Jinping for “re-educating” Muslims.

Some media experts have called the leak the largest and single-most revealing glimpse into Chinese oppression on Uyghurs. Reacting to the leak, Chinese authorities have said that the camps are meant to counter radicalism and terrorism and are not about religion or human rights. They add that the region now enjoys “social stability and harmony as well as economic development”.

The documents were leaked by an unknown hacker who handed them over to US-based academic Dr Adrian Zenz after decrypting them.

Later, Dr Zenz shared the documents with a consortium of journalists.

Who are Uyghur Muslims? Why is China accused of ill-treating them?

They are Turkic ethnic minority in China who say they are victims of horrific state-sponsored crimes. According to estimates, there are 11 million of them and most are Muslims. Uyghur activists call their homeland "East Turkistan" and claim that the name "Xinjiang" was given by Chinese occupiers and hence, they never accepted it. In landmass size, Xinjiang is almost three times the size of France. The region has oil, gas, and cotton. Besides, China’s ambitious Belt and Road initiative passes through Xinjiang.

Foreign journalists are not allowed in the Xinjiang province without China’s permission and thus, getting any concrete information out of the province is a challenge. However, several purported videos and reports give accounts of ethnic tensions between Uyghur Muslims and the majority Han Chinese. Uyghurs demand their own land and have even launched violent attacks in some parts of China to push their demand.

When China hosted the Olympics in 2008, a series of bus bombings took place in the country. The attacks were claimed by a group called Turkistan Islamic Party. In 2009, Uyghurs and Han engaged in a violent clash leading to the death of 200 people. Later, in 2014, a bombing at a market and a knife attack at a railway station left 20 people dead. It is said that this was the inflection point and Chinese authorities have dealt with the community with an iron fist since then. A statement issued by the Chinese foreign ministry back then said “China is capable of cracking down on violent terrorism”.

More than one million Uyghurs have been detained in camps, according to the United Nations.

Meanwhile, leaders and think tanks in United States have repeatedly said that the community is battling a “genocide” and forced labour and sterilisations. From Mike Pompeo to Anthony Blinken, leaders in both Donald J Trump and Joe Biden administrations have called activities in Xinjiang “genocide”.

Activists who have fled the country say that Uyghurs are detained without warrant, charges, or trial. Some Uyghurs who testified before the US Congressional committee said that they were electrocuted and subjected to food and sleep deprivation. Some have even accused the Chinese Army of physical and mental torture and rape.

However, China says they are not put in camps but in job training centres. The Chinese foreign ministry says that the accusations of crimes against Uyghurs are blatantly sensational and false propositions. The country has said that Xinjiang-related issues are not religious but about anti-terrorism and anti-secession.

Dozens of nations have highlighted the plight of Uyghurs in China in the United Nations, but a resolution cannot be passed against the country as it has Veto power in the UN Security Council. Even the International Criminal Court can’t do much because it has no jurisdiction in China.