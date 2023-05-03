Last flight to Sudan to bring back Indians under Operation Kaveri to fly tomorrow

Indian citizens in Sudan who are still waiting to be evacuated have been advised to register themselves at the Indian School in Port Sudan by 18:00 hrs today, May 3, 2023.

After successfully evacuating 3449 Indian citizens from Sudan under Operation Kaveri, the Indian embassy in Sudan on Wednesday, May 3, announced that the last flights under the operation are planned for tomorrow, May 4, 2023.

Operation Kaveri was launched in response to the volatile political situation in Sudan, which had put the lives of Indian citizens in the country at risk. Since its inception, the operation has been successful in evacuating thousands of Indians from the country.

In a statement released by the Indian embassy in Sudan, it was announced that no more flights will be operated after May 4, 2023, under the operation.

Indian citizens in Sudan who are still waiting to be evacuated have been advised to register themselves at the Indian School in Port Sudan by 18:00 hrs today, May 3, 2023.