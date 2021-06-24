Home

    • Last Apple Daily newspaper edition sold out across Hong Kong

    Last Apple Daily newspaper edition sold out across Hong Kong

    By CNBCTV18.COM | IST (Published)
    By 8:30 am, Apply Daily's final edition of 1 million copies was sold out across most of the city's newsstands. The newspaper said it would cease operations after police froze USD 2.3 million in assets, searched its office and arrested five top editors and executives last week, accusing them of foreign collusion to endanger national security another sign Beijing is tightening its grip on the semi-autonomous city.

