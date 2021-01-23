  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home World
World

Larry King, broadcasting giant for half-century, dies at 87

Updated : January 23, 2021 08:02 PM IST

King died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, Ora Media, the studio and network he co-founded, tweeted.
No cause of death was given, but CNN reported on January 2 that King had been hospitalised for more than a week with COVID-19.
Always a workaholic, King would be back doing specials for CNN within a few months of performing his nightly duties.
Larry King, broadcasting giant for half-century, dies at 87

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Tata Power Solar wins Rs 1,200 crore order to set up 320 MW project

Tata Power Solar wins Rs 1,200 crore order to set up 320 MW project

Audi Q2: Find out whether it’s an ideal entry-level SUV

Audi Q2: Find out whether it’s an ideal entry-level SUV

UltraTech Cement Q3 net profit jumps 122% to Rs 1,584 crore; Domestic volume growth at 14%

UltraTech Cement Q3 net profit jumps 122% to Rs 1,584 crore; Domestic volume growth at 14%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement