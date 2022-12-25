Laptop onboard plane emits smoke, forces evacuation at New York Airport

There were 167 people on the plane who were evacuated using an emergency slide. Five people suffered minor injuries, officials said.

Emergency responders evacuated a JetBlue flight at JFK International Airport in New York City as a result of a laptop emitting smoke on a plane Saturday evening, officials said.

The crew of JetBlue Flight 662 reported the smoking computer in the cabin after landing on a flight from Barbados around 8 p.m., WABC-TV reported.

There were 167 people on the plane who were evacuated using an emergency slide. Five people suffered minor injuries, officials said.

The evacuation in progress at JFK International Airport in New York. (Image: The New York Post)

According to The New York Post, the aircraft had just taxied intoTerminal 5 when an airline worker noticed the overheated computer, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The passengers were promptly evacuated from the plane — and some opted for the emergency chute, the Port Authority of New York told The Post.

Sixty-seven passengers escaped down the inflatable slide after several guests activated the emergency doors, a PANY spokesperson said. The remaining passengers exited through the jet bridge at Gate 29.

The flight crew called the fire in around 9 p.m., but extinguished the flames themselves.

