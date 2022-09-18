Kyrgyz-Tajik border conflict death toll rises to 71 — Putin calls for de-escalation

By CNBCTV18.COM

Mini Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan said on Sunday the death toll from their border conflict had risen to 71 people, as a fragile ceasefire held between two Central Asian nations for a second day.

The former Soviet republics clashed over a border dispute on September 14-16, accusing each other of using tanks, mortars, rocket artillery and assault drones to attack outposts and nearby settlements.

Central Asian border issues largely stem from the Soviet era when Moscow tried to divide the region between groups whose settlements were often located amidst those of other ethnicities.

Kyrgyzstan on Sunday reported 36 deaths from the earlier fighting and has also said it evacuated about 137,000 people from the conflict area.

Tajikistan also reported its casualties on Sunday, saying that 35 people were killed. It has not reported any mass evacuations from the area.

The two sides agreed to a ceasefire on September 16, which has largely held up despite several alleged shelling incidents.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin held telephone talks with the leaders of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan following clashes on the border of the Central Asian republics, the Kremlin said on Sunday.

"Vladimir Putin urged the sides to prevent further escalation and to take measures to resolve the situation exclusively by peaceful, political and diplomatic means as soon as possible and confirmed Russia's readiness to provide the necessary assistance to ensure stability in the Kyrgyz-Tajik border region."