Kremlin drone attack: Russia accuses US of orchestrating plot to kill Vladimir Putin

May 6, 2023

Although Russia has not released any evidence to show that Ukraine was behind the explosions, it claimed that the attack was foiled by electronic warfare systems.

Russia has accused Ukraine of deploying two drones to assassinate President Vladimir Putin at his residence in the Kremlin earlier this week. Two attempted drone strikes took place on the Kremlin. Dramatic footage of the incident soon went viral on social media. The footage shows how two drones flew towards the domed roof of the Kremlin before exploding. It is not clear whether the drones were shot down by Russian air defences or they exploded as planned.

Although Russia has not released any evidence to show that Ukraine was behind the explosions, it claimed that the attack was foiled by electronic warfare systems. Russian government further accused Ukraine of enjoying the backing of the United States in orchestrating drone strikes on the seat of the Russian presidency.
ALSO READ |
Russia says Ukraine attempted to assassinate President Vladimir Putin
X