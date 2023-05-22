Know about Papua New Guinea leader who touched PM Modi’s feet

PM Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the Pacific Island nation. Papua New Guinea doesn't usually give a ceremonial welcome for leaders visiting the country after sunset, but an exception was made for PM Modi, who arrived after 10 pm local time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a special ceremonial welcome in Papua New Guinea on Sunday as he arrived for the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation's (FIPIC) third summit. On PM Modi’s arrival, James Marape, the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, touched his feet in a special gesture to welcome him to the Pacific island nation.

On his arrival, the Indian national anthem echoed in the surroundings, and a guard of honour was extended to PM Modi. The visit marks the second leg of PM Modi’s three-country tour.

Who is James Marape?

The eighth Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape took office in May 2019.

He has been a member of the National Parliament since July 2007, representing the electorate of Tari-Pori Open in Hela Province.

He was born on April 24, 1971. Marapi belongs to the Huli tribe, one of the country's largest ethnic groups. His father was a Seventh-day Adventist pastor and Marape identifies with the church as well.

He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Papua New Guinea in 1993 and he also has a Postgraduate Honours in Environmental Science and a Master's degree in Business Administration. He briefly worked as a teacher and businessman before joining politics.

Marape was first elected to the National Parliament of Papua New Guinea in the 2007 general election. He was then appointed as the Minister of Education in the government of Prime Minister Michael Somare and in 2012 he was named as the Minister of Finance.

He has also served as parliamentary secretary for works and transport, and he was a part of the parliamentary referral committee on intergovernmental relations.

In 2019, Marape resigned from the People's National Congress Party to join the Pangu PATI and in the same year he led a successful no-confidence motion to become the Prime Minister.

As the Prime Minister, he pledged to improve the economy, reduce corruption and address the country's infrastructure challenges.