Know about Papua New Guinea leader who touched PM Modi’s feet

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com May 22, 2023 2:54:25 PM IST (Published)

PM Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the Pacific Island nation. Papua New Guinea doesn't usually give a ceremonial welcome for leaders visiting the country after sunset, but an exception was made for PM Modi, who arrived after 10 pm local time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a special ceremonial welcome in Papua New Guinea on Sunday as he arrived for the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation's (FIPIC) third summit. On PM Modi’s arrival, James Marape, the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, touched his feet in a special gesture to welcome him to the Pacific island nation.

As per reports, Papua New Guinea doesn't usually give a ceremonial welcome for leaders visiting the country after sunset, but an exception was made for PM Modi, who arrived after 10 pm local time.
On his arrival, the Indian national anthem echoed in the surroundings, and a guard of honour was extended to PM Modi. The visit marks the second leg of PM Modi’s three-country tour.
