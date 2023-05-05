Where and how to watch King Charles III's coronation — check India timings

King Charles coronation: In addition to mainstream media, the Royal Family YouTube Channel is expected to live stream the ceremony for viewers worldwide tomorrow, May 6.

The coronation of King Charles III will take place at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6. The ceremony will be a grand event, full of pomp, pageantry and solemn religious significance.

For nearly a thousand years, the kings and queens of England and Britain have been crowned at Westminster Abbey, and King Charles III will be the latest to uphold this tradition, following the death of his mother, Elizabeth II, in September 2022.