King Charles III to be crowned on May 6, 2023: All you need to know about the coronation

The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will take place on Saturday, May 6 next year at Westminster Abbey in a ceremony that will reflect the modern-day role of the monarchy, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The coronation is a symbolic celebration of the new reign of King Charles, who became the king following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. Since then, King Charles has addressed the nation, presided over the historic Accession Council, met and spoken to world leaders, and started assuming responsibilities of his new role as sovereign, head of the Commonwealth and Supreme Governor of the Church of England.

During the coronation, the King will be anointed as sovereign with much pageantry and ritual and the crown will be placed on his head.

This will be the first coronation in almost 70 years. The last coronation ceremony was held in June 1953 for Elizabeth II, BBC reported.

While the venue has remained the same for the past 900 years, the date was selected keeping in mind the British weather. The ceremony will be presided over by Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, in a programme that will last one hour. All loyal subjects would be expected to attend the ceremony on May 6, 2023, in full strength, Economic Times reported.

The previous ceremony service of Elizabeth II lasted for almost three hours. However, next year’s ceremony will be shorter, more diverse and will have a smaller number of guests, BBC reported quoting royal sources.

Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation service in 1953 saw 8,000 guests, which is likely to come down to 2,200, which is the current capacity of the Abbey.

As part of the ceremony, King Charles, who will be 74 then, will be anointed with holy oil. He will then receive the orb, coronation ring and sceptre. Finally, he will be crowned with the majestic St Edward’s crown, worn by his mother earlier, and blessed during the ceremony, The Guardian reported. Queen Consort Camilla will also be anointed with holy oil and crowned.

Monarchs usually make an appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace later that day.

Even though accession to the throne happens immediately after the death of the monarch, the coronation ceremony takes place after some time, following a period of national and royal mourning. This also gives time for the preparation of the ceremony.

Traditionally, coronations take place on a weekend. However, the late Queen’s coronation was held on a Tuesday. The government has not yet announced if there will be any arrangements for a bank holiday on that day.