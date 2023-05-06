King Charles III coronation ceremony LIVE: Royals greet well-wishers before hosting reception for world leaders at Buckingham Palace
Charles greeted excited crowds gathering for his coronation before hosting a reception for world leaders at Buckingham Palace on Friday. Charles and his wife Camilla will be crowned at London's Westminster Abbey in a glittering but solemn religious ceremony with traditions dating back some 1,000 years, followed by a procession, resplendent with pomp and pageantry.
Why have the coronation if King Charles III is already king?
Charles automatically ascended to the throne when Elizabeth died in September 8. He was officially proclaimed the United Kingdom’s monarch two days later in an ascension ceremony broadcast for the first time on television. Charles said he was “deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty which have now passed to me.”
According to the Associate Press, there is no legal requirement for a coronation, and other European monarchies have done away with the ceremonies. "But the deeply religious and regalia-heavy event is a more formal confirmation of his role as head of state and titular head of the Church of England and was intended to show the king’s authority was derived from God," the report said.
Kings Charles III coronation today: List of Indians who will attend the ceremony
From Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to actor Sonam Kapoor to Akshata Murty, wife of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, here's a list of the Indian celebrities and leaders attending the coronation ceremony of King Charles III. Tap here to check out photostory
King Charles III coronation LIVE streaming | Where and how to watch
King Charles' coronation ceremony is expected to last around two hours, shorter than that of his mother's coronation, which took place 70 years ago. Check out full schedule here and link for live streaming here.
King Charles III coronation LIVE Updates | Screening sites and 4,000 guests — a look at key arrangements
According to the BBC, public access to sites along The Mall and Whitehall will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Official screening sites are located in Hyde Park, Green Park and St James's Park. Stands for almost 4,000 invited guests have been erected outside Buckingham Palace. The doors of Westminster Abbey will open for the congregation at 12 pm (IST), with more than 2,200 people from 203 countries expected to attend. Heads of state and representatives of overseas governments will arrive from 2 pm (IST), foreign royals and members of the British Royal Family from around 3 pm.
King Charles III coronation ceremony | Here's the full schedule today
Charles III will be crowned the King of the United Kingdom amid spectacular pomp and pageantry in London on Saturday. Thousands of people including world leaders and celebrities are expected to join the ceremony at Westminster Abbey. Here's a look at the full schedule of the even today.
10:30 am: Viewing areas open along the procession route. The formal celebrations will begin with a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.
11:45 am-1:00 pm: Westminster Abbey guests begin to arrive at security checkpoints in Victoria Tower Gardens.
1:30 pm: Congregation to be seated inside the Abbey.
2 pm-3:15pm: Heads of state, foreign royals, members of the British Royal family, overseas government representatives, British Government ministers, First Ministers and former prime ministers arrive.
2:15 pm: The Sovereign’s Escort of the Household Cavalry begin to gather ready for the King’s Procession from Buckingham Palace.
2:50 pm: King's Procession| The King and Queen travel from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach