    Eggs thrown at King Charles, wife Camilla in northern England, 1 detained — Watch video
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Police officers rushed in to drag away a protester who was shouting slogans. Others in the crowd jeered him, and chanted ”God save the king”.

    A man was detained on Wednesday after eggs were thrown at King Charles and his wife Camilla as they carried out an engagement in northern England.

    Four eggs were seen flying past the British monarch and his wife and smashing on the ground as they arrived for a traditional ceremony in York. They appeared to be unmoved by the incident and carried on with the engagement.
    Police officers dragged away a protester who was shouting slogans. Others in the crowd jeered him, and chanted "God save the king".
    Charles is on a two-day tour of northern England. He came to the throne in September after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.
    Eggs were also thrown at Elizabeth’s royal car in 2022 when she visited Nottingham, central England, and anti-British protesters threw eggs at Charles during a walkabout in central Dublin in 1995.
    With inputs from Reuters
    First Published:  IST
    prince charles

