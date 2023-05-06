Watch the moment when King Charles III was crowned at Westminster Abbey

King Charles III was crowned with St Edward’s Crown at the coronation ceremony held at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

The king is now enthroned! King Charles III was crowned in a grand ceremony held at Westminster Abbey on Saturday — becoming the seventh monarch to wear the gold St Edward’s Crown. The Archbishop of Canterbury placed the crown on "The King’s anointed head", while the clergy, congregation and choir all hummed ‘God Save The King’.

Watch the historic moment here:

It is tradition for the monarch to wear the solid gold St Edward’s Crown – often dubbed the centrepiece of the Crown Jewels – at the moment of coronation, the report added.

Charles had acceded to the British throne after the demise of Queen Elizabeth II in September last year. He was formally crowned the King at a solemn religious ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday, last seen 70 years ago for his late mother.

After King Charles's coronation, Queen Consort Camilla was also anointed and crowned in a simpler ceremony. While Charles III was administered and oath, Camilla wasn't asked to take one.

King Charles III took the solemn oath to govern the people of the United Kingdom with “justice and mercy” and to foster an environment where people of all faiths and beliefs can live freely after placing his hand on the Bible. He later kissed the holy book.

During his coronation ceremony, KIng Charles II on Saturday took the second oath -- the Accession Declaration Oath -- stating that he is a "faithful Protestant".

Mranwhile, according to News 18, Queen Camilla broke with the tradition as she was anointed publicly as the Dean of Westminster poured oil into the coronation spoon and the Archbishop of Canterbury held it. She was crowned with Queen Mary’s Crown, but reset with the Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds.

What did King Charles and Queen Camilla wear at coronation ceremony

King Charles III wore the crimson velvet Robe of State, a Crimson Coronation Tunic and cream silk overshirt with Royal Naval trousers. The king’s Robe of State is made of crimson velvet and was worn by King George VI at the Coronation in 1937.

Queen Camilla, the queen consort, wore a crimson robe, this one originally made for Queen Elizabeth II in 1953. Underneath she is wearing a tailored dress designed by Bruce Oldfield and created in Bruce Oldfield’s couture workrooms in Battersea, London.

Westminster Abbey has been the site of every British Coronation since that of William The Conqueror in 1066 and King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, will follow in the footsteps of this grand tradition in a service themed “Called to Serve”.

(With inputs from agencies)