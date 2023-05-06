Watch the moment when King Charles III was crowned at Westminster Abbey

King Charles III was crowned with St Edward’s Crown at the coronation ceremony held at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

The king is now enthroned! King Charles III was crowned in a grand ceremony held at Westminster Abbey on Saturday — becoming the seventh monarch to wear the gold St Edward’s Crown. The Archbishop of Canterbury placed the crown on "The King’s anointed head", while the clergy, congregation and choir all hummed ‘God Save The King’.

Watch the historic moment here:

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠 The Archbishop of Canterbury places St Edward’s Crown on The King’s anointed head. The clergy, congregation and choir all cry ‘God Save The King’.#Coronation pic.twitter.com/kGrV3W0bky— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2023

It is tradition for the monarch to wear the solid gold St Edward’s Crown – often dubbed the centrepiece of the Crown Jewels – at the moment of coronation, the report added.