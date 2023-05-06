English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsWatch the moment when King Charles III was crowned at Westminster Abbey

Watch the moment when King Charles III was crowned at Westminster Abbey

Watch the moment when King Charles III was crowned at Westminster Abbey
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Akriti Anand  May 6, 2023 5:35:29 PM IST (Updated)

King Charles III was crowned with St Edward’s Crown at the coronation ceremony held at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

The king is now enthroned! King Charles III was crowned in a grand ceremony held at Westminster Abbey on Saturday — becoming the seventh monarch to wear the gold St Edward’s Crown. The Archbishop of Canterbury placed the crown on "The King’s anointed head", while the clergy, congregation and choir all hummed ‘God Save The King’.

Recommended Articles

View All
NEET UG 2023: Last-minute tips, important topics and more — all in this preparation checklist

NEET UG 2023: Last-minute tips, important topics and more — all in this preparation checklist

May 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious  

Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious  

May 5, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

May 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


Watch the historic moment here:
It is tradition for the monarch to wear the solid gold St Edward’s Crown – often dubbed the centrepiece of the Crown Jewels – at the moment of coronation, the report added.
Charles had acceded to the British throne after the demise of Queen Elizabeth II in September last year. He was formally crowned the King at a solemn religious ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday, last seen 70 years ago for his late mother.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X