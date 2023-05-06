Prince Harry is attending King Charles Coronation; all about where he will be seated & his role in ceremony

Charles's younger son Harry and his American wife Meghan quit royal duties in 2020 and have since unleashed a string of barbed attacks on the monarchy

Prince Harry, who is attending his father King Charles III Coronation on Saturday, will be seated ten rows behind the rest of the senior royals, a royal associate has said.

Paul Burrel has said that the prince will make a quick exit at the May 6 coronation amid the ongoing feud between the royals.

Reports said that Prince Harry along with Uncle Andrew will have no formal role in the proceedings and remain out in the cold.

Charles’s younger son Harry and his American wife Meghan quit royal duties in 2020 and have since unleashed a string of barbed attacks on the monarchy.

The royal associate further said that there is “no chance of reconciliation” and the Duke of Sussex will “be in and out in a flash.”

“It is not a surprise, he is coming to show face. He is coming to put his foot in the door and he is coming because his father wants him to be there,” Paul Burrel said while speaking to GB News.

He said that Harry sitting in the tenth row may be a blessing to him as he will be well-poised for a quick getaway.

“His father will be delighted that both his sons will be there to witness this incredible day in his life,” Burrel said adding that Harry “is not going to hang around.”

According to a report in The Independent, Prince William will also have “no interest” in speaking to Prince Harry during the coronation.

Buckingham Palace last month said Prince Harry will attend the coronation, ending months of speculation about whether the prince would be welcome at the Royal event.

Harry will not be accompanied by his wife Meghan who will stay at home in California with their children.

Harry’s attendance is seen as particularly sensitive since the publication of his blockbuster memoir “Spare" in January. In the explosive autobiography, the 38-year-old prince claimed his elder brother Prince William attacked him during an argument about Meghan, an American former television actress.

Harry is fifth in line to the throne, following his brother Prince William, and William’s three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis of Wales.

Meghan has remained in California with the children, thereby avoiding potentially awkward interactions with her in-laws.