English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsPrince Harry is attending King Charles Coronation; all about where he will be seated & his role in ceremony

Prince Harry is attending King Charles Coronation; all about where he will be seated & his role in ceremony

Prince Harry is attending King Charles Coronation; all about where he will be seated & his role in ceremony
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By News18.com  May 6, 2023 1:52:36 PM IST (Published)

Charles's younger son Harry and his American wife Meghan quit royal duties in 2020 and have since unleashed a string of barbed attacks on the monarchy

Prince Harry, who is attending his father King Charles III Coronation on Saturday, will be seated ten rows behind the rest of the senior royals, a royal associate has said.

Recommended Articles

View All
Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles’ hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious  

Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles’ hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious  

May 5, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

May 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool

World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool

May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


Paul Burrel has said that the prince will make a quick exit at the May 6 coronation amid the ongoing feud between the royals.
Reports said that Prince Harry along with Uncle Andrew will have no formal role in the proceedings and remain out in the cold.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X