Prince Harry is attending King Charles Coronation; all about where he will be seated & his role in ceremony

Charles's younger son Harry and his American wife Meghan quit royal duties in 2020 and have since unleashed a string of barbed attacks on the monarchy
Prince Harry, who is attending his father King Charles III Coronation on Saturday, will be seated ten rows behind the rest of the senior royals, a royal associate has said.
Paul Burrel has said that the prince will make a quick exit at the May 6 coronation amid the ongoing feud between the royals.
Reports said that Prince Harry along with Uncle Andrew will have no formal role in the proceedings and remain out in the cold.