King Charles’ Coronation: Here’s how much the three-day gala event will cost

The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla is fast approaching, and Buckingham Palace is preparing to host a three-day celebration that will be both grand and expensive. The coronation is set to take place on May 6, and the cost of the festivities has attracted much attention. The total cost of the coronation for the new king is expected to be over Rs 1,000 crore, with more than half the amount going towards security arrangements surrounding the palace. The rest will be spent on gold ornaments, resizing and fitting of the crown, and other lavish details.

The Coronation is a religious celebration that marks King Charles III's accession to the throne, and it has taken place in essentially the same way for a thousand years. In the past, coronations were significant events that marked the introduction of a new monarch as the symbolic representation of both the monarchy and the nation.

While the royal family and some government ministers are excited about the coronation, some citizens have raised concerns about the cost, given the country's ongoing cost-of-living crisis. The event is predicted to be costly, with estimates suggesting it could cost taxpayers at least £100 million. However, the exact cost of the coronation has not been confirmed by either Downing Street or Buckingham Palace, TIME reported.

The 1953 coronation of Queen Elizabeth II was the most expensive ceremony ever held by the monarchy at the time, costing around Rs 16 crore (£1.57 million), which is equivalent to around Rs 500 crore (£56 million) today. The higher price tag this time around is attributed to security, which would not have been as big of a concern decades’ ago, the report added citing The New York Times.

Graham Smith, the author of the book “Abolish the Monarchy” and the chief executive of Republic, an anti-monarchy group, in a conversation with TIME, said that the estimated cost of £100 million is likely to be an underestimation. He believes that it would be better to spend the money on public services, homelessness, poverty, and so on, rather than spending it on one parade for one man.

While some British government ministers have bristled at the notion of scaling back the coronation, others have questioned why the royal family will not foot the bill themselves. A recent investigation by The Guardian revealed that King Charles has a personal fortune estimated to be around £1.8 billion, but there is still some uncertainty about the exact amount.

According to a recent YouGov survey, more than half of Britons believe that the coronation should not be funded by the government, compared to just 32 percent who said it should be, the TIME report added.

The coronation ceremony will be very fancy and expensive, but this is happening when the economy is not doing well. Many workers, like doctors and teachers, are going on strike because they are not getting paid enough. More strikes are planned, which might affect the coronation celebrations.