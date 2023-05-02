King Charles’ Coronation: Here’s how much the three-day gala event will cost

The Coronation is a religious celebration that marks King Charles III's accession to the throne, and it has taken place in essentially the same way for a thousand years.

The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla is fast approaching, and Buckingham Palace is preparing to host a three-day celebration that will be both grand and expensive. The coronation is set to take place on May 6, and the cost of the festivities has attracted much attention. The total cost of the coronation for the new king is expected to be over Rs 1,000 crore, with more than half the amount going towards security arrangements surrounding the palace. The rest will be spent on gold ornaments, resizing and fitting of the crown, and other lavish details.

The Coronation is a religious celebration that marks King Charles III's accession to the throne, and it has taken place in essentially the same way for a thousand years. In the past, coronations were significant events that marked the introduction of a new monarch as the symbolic representation of both the monarchy and the nation.

