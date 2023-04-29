King Charles’ Coronation: Check full schedule of the grand ceremony

King Charles’ coronation ceremony will be attended by all members of the royal family, politicians and global leaders. South African opera star Pretty Yende will perform at the grand event.

King Charles has succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth as monarch of the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth countries. But, he will be formally crowned in a ceremony full of pomp, pageantry and solemn religious significance on May 6.

Millions of people, fascinated with Britain’s most recognisable family, will watch the historic ceremony, which will be held at London's ancient Westminster Abbey. The fact that the British monarchy has attained an iconic status around the globe explains the tremendous hype around the ceremony. King Charles’ coronation ceremony will be attended by all members of the royal family, politicians and global leaders.

The coronation ceremony will be a star-studded affair as the guest list of performers includes the likes of Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

In keeping with this theme of diversity and inclusion for the ceremony, South African opera star Pretty Yende will perform at the grand event. Yende’s performance is significant as she is the first African to be invited to perform at a British coronation.

Although the actual ceremony itself is expected to last an hour, the festivities will be spread across the weekend.

Here is the schedule of King Charles’ coronation.

May 6, Saturday

6 am local time (10:30 am IST): Viewing areas on the procession route will be opened to the public.

10 am local time (2:30 pm IST): King Charles will travel with Queen Camilla from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey by following the route known as The King’s Procession. The royal couple will be travelling in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach.

11 am local time (3:30 pm IST): The crowning ceremony will begin at 11 am local time and will last just over an hour. The ceremony will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

12:30 pm local time (5:00 pm IST): After the ceremony, Charles and Camilla will make their way to Buckingham Palace in a grand procession known as the Coronation Procession. The royal couple will be carried in the Gold State Coach.

2:15 pm local time (6:45 pm IST): Charles and Camilla will appear on the famous Buckingham Palace balcony and observe a flypast by the Royal Air Force. They will be joined by various members of the royal family including Prince William and his wife Catherine.

May 7, Sunday

7 pm local time (11:30 pm IST): A Coronation Concert will take place at Windsor Castle. The concert will be similar to last year's Party at the Palace event which was held to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee.