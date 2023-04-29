English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsKing Charles’ Coronation: Check full schedule of the grand ceremony

King Charles’ Coronation: Check full schedule of the grand ceremony

King Charles’ Coronation: Check full schedule of the grand ceremony
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 29, 2023 2:17:27 PM IST (Published)

King Charles’ coronation ceremony will be attended by all members of the royal family, politicians and global leaders. South African opera star Pretty Yende will perform at the grand event.

King Charles has succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth as monarch of the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth countries. But, he will be formally crowned in a ceremony full of pomp, pageantry and solemn religious significance on May 6.

Recommended Articles

View All
Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Apr 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


Millions of people, fascinated with Britain’s most recognisable family, will watch the historic ceremony, which will be held at London's ancient Westminster Abbey. The fact that the British monarchy has attained an iconic status around the globe explains the tremendous hype around the ceremony. King Charles’ coronation ceremony will be attended by all members of the royal family, politicians and global leaders.
The coronation ceremony will be a star-studded affair as the guest list of performers includes the likes of Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X