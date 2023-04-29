King Charles’ Coronation: Check full schedule of the grand ceremony

King Charles’ coronation ceremony will be attended by all members of the royal family, politicians and global leaders. South African opera star Pretty Yende will perform at the grand event.

King Charles has succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth as monarch of the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth countries. But, he will be formally crowned in a ceremony full of pomp, pageantry and solemn religious significance on May 6.

Millions of people, fascinated with Britain’s most recognisable family, will watch the historic ceremony, which will be held at London's ancient Westminster Abbey. The fact that the British monarchy has attained an iconic status around the globe explains the tremendous hype around the ceremony. King Charles’ coronation ceremony will be attended by all members of the royal family, politicians and global leaders.

The coronation ceremony will be a star-studded affair as the guest list of performers includes the likes of Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.