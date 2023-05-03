King Charles’ Coronation: A look at how he has backed environment and sustainability

3 Min(s) Read
King Charles has been a lifelong environmental activist as he has spoken for sustainability at events from an early age. Recently, he spoke on the role of the private sector in supporting decarbonisation at the UN Climate Summit COP26 in 2021.
The Coronation ceremony of King Charles III who has been a lifetime campaigner for sustainability and the environment, will be held on May 6 at London’s Westminster Abbey. Prior to the event, Buckingham Palace had announced that the King will re-use the clothing previously worn by his predecessors, for his coronation in a bid to promote sustainability and efficiency, Buckingham Palace said in a release.
Charles will be re-using garments which have been used at coronations since 1821 "in the interests of sustainability and efficiency", Buckingham Palace said.
The re-using vestments
The vestments include the coronation glove with gold embroidery made for his grandfather, George VI’s 1937 coronation.