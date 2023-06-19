Two youths kill Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada

Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead on the premises of Canada's Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib, of which he was also the head.
Two unidentified youths were shot dead in Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, Canada on Sunday evening. The incident occurred on the premises of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib, of which he is also the head.
News18 reported that some arrests had been made in his killings. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the chief of the pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice, also confrimed the death to CNN-News18.
A native of Jalandhar's Bhar Singh Pura village, Nijjar was also known for his active involvement in networking, financing, operationalising and training members of the Khalistan Tiger Force, according to the Centre.
The Indian government had declared Nijjar as a 'wanted terrorist'. He was also a member of the banned Sikhs for Justice group.
Nijjar was known for his anti-India activities and reportedly also played a key role in organising the Khalistan referendum in Brampton City.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had also registerd a case against him in 2018 under Indian Penal Code sections of sedition, criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity, as well as under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). In 2022, the NIA had declared a Rs 10 lakh reward on Nijjar.
