US: Khalistan radicals accused of vandalising Indian Consulate in San Francisco

A group of Khalistan radicals set the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, United States, on fire on July 2, news agency ANI reported early Tuesday. No major damages were caused or staffers were harmed, the report said.
The US Department of State "strongly condemned the act of violence". US Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller tweeted: "The US strongly condemns the reported vandalism and attempted arson against the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on Saturday. Vandalism or violence against diplomatic facilities or foreign diplomats in the US is a criminal offense."
Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu and TV Nagendra Prasad, Consul General, Consulate General of India, San Francisco, were reportedly targeted in a poster which were allegedly circulated by Sikh extremists.
These "extremists" accused the officials of playing a role in the killing of Khalistan Tiger Force chief and designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar that happened in June, ANI reported.
