With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son Charles ascended to the throne as King Charles III. The official coronation will happen on September 10 during the First Proclamation, with Charles officially stepping into his duties as the constitutional monarch of the UK as well as 14 other Commonwealth realms. King Charles’ wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, has now become the official queen consort of the UK, a title reserved for a woman marrying the ruling sovereign of the UK.

With their elevation, here are key things you should know about them.

King Charles III, 73, is the eldest child of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh. Upon his birth, he was immediately the heir apparent – the next in line for the throne in the UK – a position that he held for nearly 70 years. After completing his education, Charles served in the Royal Air Force and the Royal Navy, a time-honoured tradition of the Royal Family.

His courtship, subsequent marriage, and disastrous implosion of the same marriage with Princess Diana nee Spencer catapulted Charles into global media attention. He had two children with Princess Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry. The marriage was tumultuous and difficult. The two finally separated in 1992, just 11 years after they had been married due to incompatibility and 13-year age difference. The whole episode resulted in Charles having a terse relationship with the press.

As Prince of Wales, Charles undertook official duties on behalf of the Queen. Charles made several hundred appearances each year as part of his duties. Additionally, he was deeply involved with several philanthropic and charitable causes with environmentalism, sustainability, and built environment being some of the causes that he cares about. King Charles has also authored and co-authored several books.

Queen Camilla is the second wife of King Charles III. The duo got married in 2005. The two had been in a romantic relationship during Charles’ first marriage to Diana. Queen Camilla was blamed for the breakdown of the marriage between the two and as a result, was vilified by the British tabloids. Since her marriage to King Charles in 2005, Queen Camilla was elevated to the Duchess of Cornwall though she did not receive the title of Princess of Wales which was kept with Princess Diana. She has accompanied King Charles during his foreign trips and on his various appearances in her duties as the Duchess of Cornwall.

Much like King Charles, Queen Camilla is also a patron of several philanthropic and charitable causes. Some of the causes that she advocates for are osteoporosis awareness, rape and sexual abuse, literacy, animal welfare, and poverty.