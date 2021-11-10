Key takeaways from NSA meet on the Afghan crisis

Ajit Doval, India’s National Security Advisor (NSA), chaired a meeting of an eight-nation 'Regional Security Dialogue' on the Afghanistan crisis on November 10. The dialogue was meant to formulate a regional consensus on tackling the increasing threats of terrorism, radicalisation and drug trafficking after the Taliban recaptured Kabul. Top security officials from Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan attended the meet.

"We are meeting today to discuss matters relating to Afghanistan. We have been keenly watching the developments in that country. These have important implications not only for the people of Afghanistan but also for its neighbours and the region," Doval said.

"I am confident that our deliberations will be productive, useful and will contribute to help the people in Afghanistan and enhance our collective security," he added.

Kyrgyzstan highlighted the fact that joint efforts to aid the Afghan people should be undertaken. Marat M. Imankulov, Secretary of Security Council of Kyrgyzstan, said, “It’s a very difficult situation in our region and all over the world; this is regarding terrorist organisations in Afghanistan. With joint efforts… help should be extended to Afghan people.”

Russia, which is part of multiple security dialogues on Afghanistan, stated that all forums should complement each other. Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council of Russia, added, “The multilateral meetings help in discussing issues linked to the situation in Afghanistan; counter challenges and threat emanating from the country, and establish long-lasting peace in the country.”

Iran, which practises the Shia school of Islam, also highlighted that the migration and refugee crisis in Afghanistan could be countered with the formation of an inclusive government. Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani, Secretary National Security Council, Iran, said, “There’s crisis of migration, refugees in Afghanistan and solution can come with the formation of an inclusive government, and participation of all ethnic groups. Hoping to come up with a mechanism to resolve it.”

India itself brought forth issues regarding the legitimacy of the Taliban government and the increased threat of terrorist and terrorist-related activities in the region after the ascension of the Talibs.

The countries in attendance brought up 12 points regarding Afghanistan’s security, including that Afghanistan’s territory should not be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing any terrorist acts under the Delhi Declaration on Afghanistan.