Explained | Kevin McCarthy and his relentless pursuit of the post of US speaker

Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is currently locked in a historic struggle to get elected the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives. Voting to elect the leader of the US Congress began on Tuesday, but after multiple rounds, McCarthy has yet to ascend to the seat of power he has so coveted for the past several years.

As of this writing, McCarthy has lost six consecutive votes in the Republican-majority House of Representatives — in some rounds garnering fewer votes than Hakeem Jeffries, who succeeded Nancy Pelosi as the leader of the House Democrats.

This was an embarrassing show for McCarthy, who was seemingly assured of elevation to the role of Speaker after serving as the House Minority Leader from 2020 to last year's midterm elections, when the Grand Old Party (GOP) wrested a wafer-thin majority by winning 222 seats in the 435-strong House of Representatives.

Opposition to McCarthy's candidacy came from within, with the far-right Republican Freedom Caucus playing spoilsport, ensuring that McCarthy's bid to reach the magic number of 218 votes repeatedly fell short, stymying his efforts to become the top Republican in the US government.

McCarthy has said he will not give up until he is elected, hobbling the legislative wing of the US government, which now faces an immediate uncertain future.

Why is McCarthy not budging?

The Speaker of the United States House of Representatives is the leader of the legislative chamber of the US Congress, and plays a key role in setting the legislative agenda and managing debate. The speaker also represents the Congress to the other two branches of the US government — the executive (White House) and the judiciary.

More important, perhaps, is the fact that the Speaker of the House is second in line in the Presidential line of succession, after Vice President Kamala Harris.

The speaker also plays a central role in shaping public policy and effectively holds the reins of the United States legislative agenda and, with enough support, can even grind the government to a halt.

In short, the United States Speaker is one of the most powerful positions in the government — a fact that McCarthy, a staunch Trump supporter, is keenly aware of. He was so assured even two days ago that he would become speaker, that McCarthy even posted a video on Twitter, warning Democrats that "accountability is coming".

Who is McCarthy?

An eight-time Congressman, McCarthy hails from the small town of Bakersfield in California. He is the son of a firefighter. McCarthy is believed to have struggled with a speech impediment in his childhood. At the age of 21, McCarthy set up a restaurant business, Kevin O’s Deli. He later sold his business and paid for his college degree at California State University, Bakersfield.

While at school, McCarthy interned for then-Congressman Bill Thomas, who became his future political mentor. McCarthy was elected to represent the 32nd Assembly District in the California State Assembly in 2002. He was elected first time to the US House of Representatives in 2006 and soon became the chief deputy whip and later the majority whip. In 2014, McCarthy was elected the Republican Leader in the House.

Role in the aftermath of the 2021 US Capital riot

McCarthy was among the members present in the US Capitol when an unruly mob stormed the building on January 6, 2021, when both chambers — Senate and the House — had convened to ratify Joe Biden's election as the President of the United States.

Once the situation was under control, McCarthy — whose life was in danger from the insurgents just a few hours earlier — was conspicuous in his refusal to ratify Biden's election. In the days that followed, McCarthy even flew down to Florida and posed for a photo op with Donald Trump.

What next?

The House will continue to reconvene and hold rounds of voting until a clear winner — with 218 votes — emerges and assumes the speakership. Until then, the House will remain in limbo, and no legislative business can be conducted.

