Kerala man stabbed to death in London — third such incident in less than a week

A 38-year-old man from Kerala, India, was fatally stabbed by his flatmate in London. This follows recent knife attacks in London, resulting in multiple deaths. The suspect has been charged with murder, and investigations are ongoing.

London was struck by yet another tragic incident as a 38-year-old man from Kochi, Kerala, lost his life in a fatal stabbing. This incident comes just days after a series of shocking knife attacks in the UK, which claimed the lives of a British Indian teenager and a student from Hyderabad.

Aravind Sasikumar was discovered with knife wounds on June 16 when authorities responded to a distress call at a residential property on Southampton Way in Camberwell, according to a statement by the Metropolitan Police. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene at 1.31 am GST on Friday. The police have identified the suspect as Aravind's flatmate Salman Salim, a 25-year-old also from Kerala, who has been charged with murder. Salim appeared before the Croydon Magistrates' Court on June 17 and will be held in custody until his appearance at the Old Bailey on June 20.

The Evening Standard newspaper reported that detectives from the Metropolitan Police's Specialist Crime Command are providing support to Sasikumar's family, who have been notified about the incident. A post-mortem examination conducted on Friday confirmed that Sasikumar died from stab wounds to the chest.

A spokesperson for the police stated, "Upon arrival, officers discovered a man in his 30s suffering from stab wounds. Despite the efforts of medical professionals, the man unfortunately passed away at the scene. Specially trained officers are currently assisting his next of kin." The London Ambulance Service dispatched multiple resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, fast-response cars, and a trauma team from London's Air Ambulance. Despite their best efforts, the man could not be saved.

Harriet Harman, Member of Parliament for Camberwell and Peckham, expressed her condolences to the grieving family, describing the incident as a "horrific murder". This tragic event adds to the recent surge in knife attacks across the UK, which claimed the lives of 19-year-old Grace O'Malley Kumar, a British Indian teenager, and 27-year-old Tejaswini Kontham from Hyderabad, who were both victims of separate incidents. On June 14, Kontham was fatally stabbed at a residential property in Neeld Crescent, Wembley, while two individuals have been arrested in connection with the murder. On the same day, Kumar was also killed in a knife attack while returning home with her friend Barnaby Webber, 19, who shared her passion for cricket.

The series of knife attacks has left the nation in shock and highlights the urgent need to address the issue of violence. Authorities and communities are coming together to support the victims' families and work towards preventing such tragic incidents in the future.

— With PTI inputs