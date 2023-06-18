Kerala man stabbed to death in London — third such incident in less than a week

A 38-year-old man from Kerala, India, was fatally stabbed by his flatmate in London. This follows recent knife attacks in London, resulting in multiple deaths. The suspect has been charged with murder, and investigations are ongoing.

London was struck by yet another tragic incident as a 38-year-old man from Kochi, Kerala, lost his life in a fatal stabbing. This incident comes just days after a series of shocking knife attacks in the UK, which claimed the lives of a British Indian teenager and a student from Hyderabad.

Aravind Sasikumar was discovered with knife wounds on June 16 when authorities responded to a distress call at a residential property on Southampton Way in Camberwell, according to a statement by the Metropolitan Police. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene at 1.31 am GST on Friday. The police have identified the suspect as Aravind's flatmate Salman Salim, a 25-year-old also from Kerala, who has been charged with murder. Salim appeared before the Croydon Magistrates' Court on June 17 and will be held in custody until his appearance at the Old Bailey on June 20.

The Evening Standard newspaper reported that detectives from the Metropolitan Police's Specialist Crime Command are providing support to Sasikumar's family, who have been notified about the incident. A post-mortem examination conducted on Friday confirmed that Sasikumar died from stab wounds to the chest.