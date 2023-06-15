homeworld NewsKenya market lures Mobius eye, the smallest market where the veteran bets

Kenya market lures Mobius eye, the smallest market where the veteran bets

Kenya market lures Mobius eye, the smallest market where the veteran bets
2 Min(s) Read

By Yoosef K  Jun 15, 2023 10:06:09 PM IST (Published)

Mobius Capital Partners invests in the world’s smallest stock market, the Nairobi Securities Exchange. Along with Kenya, the markets asset manager has also invested in the exchange markets of South Africa, Brazil, Turkey, and Vietnam. Although, its biggest holdings are in Taiwan, South Korea, and India.

Even as India continues to be one of the preferred markets for Mark Mobius, minnow Kenyan market seems to have caught veteran investor’s eye this time. Thanks to a massive erosion in Kenyan stocks over the last two years.

The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) All Share Index is down 21.3 percent so far this year, after witnessing a similar magnitude of fall last year. “Our biggest holdings are in Taiwan, Korea and India. We are investing in Kenya, South Africa, Brazil, Turkey and Vietnam,” said Mark Mobius, founder of Mobius Capital Partners on Thursday, at Greenwich Economic Forum in Hong Kong.
CountryMarket cap ($ bn)
India3436.83
Taiwan1971.53
South Korea1899.98
South Africa369.56
Vietnam245.19
Kenya10.72
Source: Bloomberg
India, the fifth largest equity market in the world accounts for about 3.23 percent of the world equity market, which stands at $ 106.4 trillion as of Thursday. Other favoured destinations of Mobius – Taiwan and Korea contribute another 1.8 percent each to the world equity market. In an interaction with CNBC-TV18 in February this year, Mobius argued that emerging markets (EMs) like India are doing very well, they are also getting cheap energy from Russia. The huge risk is China trying to take over Taiwan, he stated.
CountryMCAP as a Percentage of World
India3.23
Taiwan1.85
South Korea1.79
South Africa0.35
Vietnam0.23
Kenya0.01
Source: Bloomberg
With a market capitalisation of barely $ 10.72 billion, Kenya is ranked at the bottom of the ladder, occupying 66th rank among the world equity markets. However, unlike India, the African country has just 61 companies listed on their bourse. Additionally, the telecommunication services provider, Safaricom PLC contributes the most to the country’s market cap with a market valuation of $ 4.24 billion, data compiled from Bloomberg revealed.
CountryMarket Cap Rank
India5
Taiwan12
South Korea13
South Africa29
Vietnam33
Kenya66
Source: Bloomberg
ALSO READ: European markets in the red ahead of ECB rate outcome
The real GDP growth of Kenya has slowed to 5.5 percent in 2022 from 7.5 percent in 2021 as global fallout on commodity prices due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine hit the country hard. Further, the drought buffeted the vital agriculture sector. However, the country has managed to narrow its fiscal deficit to 6.3 percent of GDP from 8.2 percent in 2021 due to improved revenue collection and adherence to the International Monetary Fund– supported fiscal consolation path.
(Edited by : Keshav Singh Chundawat)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

kenyaMark Mobius

Recommended Articles

View All
Coach-Soch |ESG Framework — is this a non-tariff global barrier for Indian businesses

Coach-Soch |ESG Framework — is this a non-tariff global barrier for Indian businesses

Jun 15, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read

Beyond Binaries | The smouldering Pilot–Gehlot feud — will it help BJP drive home the advantage

Jun 15, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Zoomed Out | Multi-currency global banking—know what it is and how will it transform cross-border transactions

Jun 15, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

Market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies climbs to a record high

Jun 15, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read