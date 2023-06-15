CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsKenya market lures Mobius eye, the smallest market where the veteran bets

Kenya market lures Mobius eye, the smallest market where the veteran bets

Kenya market lures Mobius eye, the smallest market where the veteran bets
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Yoosef K  Jun 15, 2023 10:06:09 PM IST (Published)

Mobius Capital Partners invests in the world’s smallest stock market, the Nairobi Securities Exchange. Along with Kenya, the markets asset manager has also invested in the exchange markets of South Africa, Brazil, Turkey, and Vietnam. Although, its biggest holdings are in Taiwan, South Korea, and India.

Even as India continues to be one of the preferred markets for Mark Mobius, minnow Kenyan market seems to have caught veteran investor’s eye this time. Thanks to a massive erosion in Kenyan stocks over the last two years.

The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) All Share Index is down 21.3 percent so far this year, after witnessing a similar magnitude of fall last year. “Our biggest holdings are in Taiwan, Korea and India. We are investing in Kenya, South Africa, Brazil, Turkey and Vietnam,” said Mark Mobius, founder of Mobius Capital Partners on Thursday, at Greenwich Economic Forum in Hong Kong.
CountryMarket cap ($ bn)
India3436.83
Taiwan1971.53
South Korea1899.98
South Africa369.56
Vietnam245.19
Kenya10.72
Source: Bloomberg
India, the fifth largest equity market in the world accounts for about 3.23 percent of the world equity market, which stands at $ 106.4 trillion as of Thursday. Other favoured destinations of Mobius – Taiwan and Korea contribute another 1.8 percent each to the world equity market. In an interaction with CNBC-TV18 in February this year, Mobius argued that emerging markets (EMs) like India are doing very well, they are also getting cheap energy from Russia. The huge risk is China trying to take over Taiwan, he stated.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X