Homeworld Newskanye west suspended from twitter for inciting violence musk says i tried my best but he keeps violating rules 15315911.htm

Kanye West suspended from Twitter for 'inciting violence': Musk says 'I tried my best, but he keeps violating rules'

Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Dec 2, 2022 11:18:02 AM IST (Published)

Rapper Kanye West has been blocked by Twitter after he tweeted a Swastika on December 1, which has now been deleted. Elon Musk soon acknowledged that the rapper's account suspended and said and said. "Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari. Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight!"

After a user pointed out West's post on Twitter Musk replied and said. "I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended."
However, West may have suspected that he would get suspended by the social media platform and consequently posted an unflattering picture of the Twitter CEO being hosed on a yacht.

West appeared on Alex Jones' Infowars show and proclaimed that he liked Adolf Hitler, following which he posted a series of tweets. Among the tweets, which included praise and support for Balenciaga following the recent backlash against the company, Ye posted a picture of a swastika merged with a Star of David. Twitter deleted the offending post and Ye’s tweet storm came to an abrupt end.

(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
Elon MuskKanye WestTwitter

