Kamala Harris is not only an inspiration for US but for women across the world: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a luncheon hosted by the US State Department in Washington, D.C., praised Vice President Kamala Harris as a remarkable source of inspiration for women worldwide. Modi's heartfelt words celebrated Harris's achievements and highlighted her as a trailblazer for both the United States and India.

"Your achievements are a major inspiration not only for the US but also for women in India and across the world."

Speaking at the event, Modi commended Kamala Harris and her parents, particularly focusing on the journey of her mother, Dr. Shyamala Gopalan. He shared how Gopalan maintained a strong connection with her Indian roots through handwritten letters, despite being thousands of miles away. Modi praised her commitment to India and highlighted the significance of her story.

“Kamala Harris’ mother Dr Shyamala Gopalan came to the US in 1958. At that time, the majority of people did not have phones. That’s why she used to write handwritten letters to her family. She never severed her ties with India… India was close to her despite being thousands of miles away.”

Toasting to the enduring friendship between India and the United States, Prime Minister Modi expressed his wishes for peace and prosperity for both nations. The luncheon served as a platform to strengthen bilateral ties and honor the contributions of individuals like Kamala Harris.

The previous day, during a joint address to the U.S. Congress with President Joe Biden, Modi acknowledged the millions of Indian-origin people in the United States. He specifically mentioned Kamala Harris, referring to her as someone who has made history.

“There are millions here who have roots in India. Some of them sit proudly in this chamber. There is one behind me, who has made history.”

He highlighted her groundbreaking role as the first woman vice president and recognised her as the highest-ranking female official in U.S. history, as well as the first African-American and Asian-American vice president.