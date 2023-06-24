India's Global Impact — Insights from US Vice President Kamala Harris' travels

"As I travel the world as Vice President, I have seen India's global impact firsthand." Her remarks emphasised the pivotal role played by India in inspiring millions of people worldwide, whether through its rich philosophical traditions, the power of civil disobedience, or its unwavering commitment to democracy.

Kamala Harris, during her travels as the Vice President of the United States, has witnessed India's remarkable global impact firsthand. In a state luncheon held in Washington, DC and hosted by the US State Department to honor the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi , she shared her insights and experiences, shedding light on India's significant contributions across various regions.

Drawing attention to specific regions, Harris highlighted the instrumental role of India-made vaccines in South East Asia, where they have effectively saved lives and preserved livelihoods.

Drawing attention to specific regions, Harris highlighted the instrumental role of India-made vaccines in South East Asia, where they have effectively saved lives and preserved livelihoods. " In south east asia, India-made vaccines have saved lives and livelihoods."

She also acknowledged India's longstanding partnerships in Africa, which have bolstered prosperity and security on the continent.

"On the continent of Africa, India's long standing partnerships support prosperity and security. And throughout the indo pacific, India promotes a free and open region."

In the context of the Indo-Pacific region, emphasised India's efforts in promoting a free and open environment. This commitment to regional cooperation and collaboration has established India as a significant player in shaping the geopolitical landscape.

Furthermore, Harris underscored India's extraordinary impact in the realms of innovation, medicine, and science. Citing her personal connections as a daughter of California and her prior engagement with leaders in Silicon Valley, she emphasised India's contributions to advancements in these fields.

"My mother at the age of 19 arrived in the United States by herself. As part of the first wave of Indian students to travel here, she chose UC Berkeley because it was known as being one of the best universities in the world. Growing up, I remember my mother spending days and nights and weekends in the lab. She always asked the big questions, and searched for the answers that would be clues to improving the condition of life."

"She understood what was possible, unburdened by what has been. I think about her in the context of the work she did and her studies that have led to advances in breast cancer research."

The speech also recognised the millions of Indian students who have traveled to the United States, collaborating with American researchers to tackle the challenges of our time and explore uncharted territories.