Kabul airport bombings: What is Islamic State Khorasan Province, how is it linked to Taliban?

The Islamic State Khorasan or IS-K claimed responsibility for the August 27 twin suicide bombings at the Kabul airport that killed 85, including 13 US soldiers, and injured several others. Thousands of US-led foreign troops surrounded by huge crowds of Afghans at the Kabul airport have been an extremely vulnerable target.

The attacks took place despite multiple site-specific intelligence warnings about it.

What is ISIS-Khorasan or IS-K?

The IS-K is the regional affiliate of the ISIS or the Islamic State that is active in Afghanistan and Pakistan. Observers believe it is the most powerful jihadist militant group in Afghanistan, which has recently been taken over by the Taliban.

Set up in 2015, the IS-K was formed by a group of Pakistan Taliban fighters who joined terrorists in Afghanistan and pledged allegiance to IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The group recruits jihadists from Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Moreover, jihadists from Syria are active members of this group and at least 10 to 15 top ISIS operatives have been identified in Afghanistan, US intelligence officials had told CNN earlier.

The BBC reported that at its height, IS-K had 3,000 fighters but the number dwindled after clashes with the US and Afghan security forces and the Taliban. According to the UN Security Council, the strength of the group may vary from several thousands to as low as 500 now.

History and leadership

The name Khorasan comes from a historical name of the region that covers parts of Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Central Asia.

IS-K was formed under the leadership of Hafiz Saeed Khan, who was killed in a US airstrike attack at Nangarhar province in 2016. After his death, IS-K had three emirs – Abdul Hasib, Abu Sayed and Abu Saad Orakzai – all of whom have been killed by the US military.

In 2020, Afghan security forces arrested Mawlawi Abdullah aka Aslam Farooqui, the so-called emir of IS-K. Farooqui is a Pakistani national who was earlier associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The LeT also collaborates with the Haqqani network in Kabul and Jalalabad. The Taliban freed several imprisoned ISIS operatives, including Farooqui, after their takeover of Afghanistan on August 15.

Where do they operate?

The IS-K has roots in northeastern Afghanistan in the provinces of Kunar, Nangarhar and Nuristan. According to the UN, the militant group also has sleeper cells in Pakistan and Afghanistan’s capital Kabul. Some reports claim they have established a second front in Jawzjan and Faryab.

Taliban ally or foe?

The IS-K and the Taliban are ideologically opposed to each other. After the Taliban captured the war-torn country, a number of global jihadist groups congratulated them, but ISIS stayed away.

“The IS accused the Taliban of drawing its legitimacy from a narrow ethnic and nationalistic base, rather than a universal Islamic creed,” the Centre for International Security and Cooperation at Stanford University said.

However, the IS-K is said to be linked with the Taliban through a third party called the Haqqani network.

Khalil Haqqani, who is currently in charge of Kabul’s security, is said to have a $5 billion bounty on his head in the US. He is said to be currently collaborating with the IS-K and Taliban’s Haqqani network.

“Several major attacks between 2019 and 2021 involve collaboration between IS-K, the Taliban’s Haqqani network and other terror groups based in Pakistan,” Dr Sajjan Gohel from the Asia Pacific Foundation told the BBC.

In recent years, the IS-K has strengthened its position by recruiting a number of defecting Taliban members who lost faith in the extremity of the organisation.

IS-K attacks

The IS-K has claimed responsibility for some of the worst atrocities in recent years. They have attacked villagers, Red Cross members, Shi’ite bus passengers in Kabul, and Sufi mosques.

In 2020, they were reportedly behind an attack on a maternity ward in Kabul, killing 16 pregnant women and mothers.

The same year, IS-K also bombed a gurudwara in Kabul, killing 27 people, including Indians.

"ISIS-Khorasan exploited the political instability and rise in violence during the quarter by attacking minority sectarian targets and infrastructure to spread fear and highlighting the Afghan government's inability to provide adequate security," the US defence department inspector general for Afghanistan (SIGAR) said in a report.