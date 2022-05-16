Just four months into the year, the US has seen about 200 mass shootings

At least 10 people were shot dead and three were injured in a mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket in New York on Saturday. This was the deadliest racially motivated mass shooting of the year. The suspect has been identified as Payton S Gendron. He is 18.

The suspect told authorities he was targeting the Black community, CNN quoted an official familiar with the investigation as saying. He had earlier made threats of murder and violence. The shooting marked the 198th mass shooting of the year 2022. The year has witnessed some of the most brutal mass shootings in the modern American history so far.

Here is a brief timeline of mass shootings in 2022

1. Milwaukee mass shootings: May 13

At least 17 people were injured in a shooting at Milwaukee’s Water Street Bar District and three others were injured in another shooting incident just after the NBA playoffs. Ten people were taken into custody in connection with the mass shooting as per an NBC report. All victims survived.

2. Georgia mass shooting: May 8

Three people were killed, and three others were wounded in a shooting incident at a condominium in suburban Georgia, Atlanta. The suspect wasn’t identified, after the incident and the investigation is currently active.

3. Louisiana shooting spree: May 1

Eleven people were injured in a shooting spree with no fatalities. Police struck the shooter Carl Demark Thompson, 40, in a standoff. He faces 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of illegal use of weapons.

4. Mississippi shooting: April 27

Four people were killed at a motel of Gulf Coast Mississippi, one of the victims was shot in a carjacking. The suspect Jeremy Alesunder Reynolds later died during a standoff with the police. The cause of death was smoke inhalation from a fire that he had set off during his exchange with the police.

5. Brooklyn mass shooting: April 12

At least 23 people were injured in a mass shooting on a crowded subway train in Brooklyn, New York. The suspect set off smoke grenades and opened fired at people. According to New York Times, the suspect, 62-year-old Frank R James, had posted numerous videos on YouTube. He made vitriolic rants and blamed Black women for violence among Black people and pointed to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as evidence that whites are genocidal.

6. Iowa night club shooting: April 10

Two people were killed and 10 were injured in a night club shooting. It is unclear what led to the shooting. However, two suspects Timothy Rush and Jamal Walker were later arrested.

7. Texas shooting: April 3

Sixteen people were injured, and one was killed in a deadly shooting in Texas. The police arrested Astonial Calhoun, 25, and Devojiea Givens, 26, after more than a month. The suspects fired handguns into the crowd after a fight broke out.

8. California shooting: April 3

Six people were killed, and a dozen others were injured in a deadly shooting in Sacramento, California. Among the dead, three were associated with gangs. Three suspects were later arrested who are facing charges.

9. Arkansas car shooting: March 19

One person was killed and 27 were injured including several children in a shooting at a car show in Dumas, Arkansas. The suspect was arrested after being released from the hospital on charges of first-degree battery and aggravated assault. The incident triggered by two individuals who exchanged fire, as per a CNN report.

10. Missouri mass shooting: February 19