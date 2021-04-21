  • SENSEX
Jury's swift verdict for Chauvin in Floyd death: Guilty

Updated : April 21, 2021 11:43 AM IST

Floyd, 46, died May 25 after being arrested on suspicion of passing a counterfeit USD 20 bill for a pack of cigarettes at a corner market. He panicked, pleaded that he was claustrophobic and struggled with police when they tried to put him in a squad car. They put him on the ground instead.
Medical experts for the prosecution said Floyd died of asphyxia, or lack of oxygen, because his breathing was constricted by the way he was held down on his stomach, his hands cuffed behind him, a knee on his neck and his face jammed against the ground.
Published : April 21, 2021 11:40 AM IST

