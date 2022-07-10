July 10: British pilots fended off the Nazis, Sunil Gavaskar was born, Boris Yeltsin became first elected leader in Russia

On July 10, 1940, the Battle for Britain began which would culminate in the first major defeat for Adolf Hitler in WW2. On the same day nine years later, Indian batsman and cricket commentator Sunil Gavaskar was born. Just two years later, Rajnath Singh, India’s Minister of Defence and former Minister of Home Affairs, was born.

Here are some historical events that make July 10 a special date in world history

1856 |

Serbian-American physicist and engineer Nikola Tesla, who designed the alternating current system, was born in Smiljan, Croatia.

1913 | Death Valley in California, US experiences a temperature of 56.7°C, the highest ever recorded.

1940 | In the Battle for Britain, the UK’s Royal Air Force fended off the German Luftwaffe in a battle for aerial dominance using the help of radars.

1949 | One of the greatest batsmen and one of the best opening batsmen in Test cricket, Sunil Gavaskar was born.

1951 | Rajnath Singh was born on July 10, 1951. Currently serving as the Defence Minister of India, he had previously served as the Minister of Home Affairs from 2014-2019.

1962 | The world's first communication satellite, Telstar, was launched.

1991 | Boris Yeltsin became Russia’s first elected leader.

2020 | Sixth-century Christian cathedral Hagia Sophia turned into a mosque once again after being a museum for 86 years by decree of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.